TWC Enterprises Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of TWC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.34. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.53. The stock has a market cap of C$425.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. TWC Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$10.49 and a 12 month high of C$27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. As of March 03, 2021, it owned and operated golf clubs with 48.5, 18-hole equivalent championship courses; and 3.5, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 37 locations primarily in Ontario, Quebec, and Florida.

