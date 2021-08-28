TWC Enterprises Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.
Shares of TWC stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.34. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,313. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.53. The stock has a market cap of C$425.66 million and a PE ratio of 12.19. TWC Enterprises has a 12 month low of C$10.49 and a 12 month high of C$27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.89.
About TWC Enterprises
