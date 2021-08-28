Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $453.96 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $453.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE:TWLO opened at $361.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $216.23 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $376.52.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 5.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.