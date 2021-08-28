Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,843 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after buying an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,686,000 after buying an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,884,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWTR. Vertical Research upgraded Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $63.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.