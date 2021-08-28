Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.57.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $476.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $475.16. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,399,159.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,621 shares of company stock worth $18,804,616 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

