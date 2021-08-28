Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives $67.59 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.59.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 121,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,415 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,066,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.6% during the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 518,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 176,980 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $40.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.56. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

