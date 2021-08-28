uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Short Interest Down 95.7% in August

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.7% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of uCloudlink Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32. uCloudlink Group has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $179.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.53.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

