UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Position Lowered by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,279 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,015 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $12,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.43.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

In related news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

