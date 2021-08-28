Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.50-14.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, hitting $387.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,296. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

