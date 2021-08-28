Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $188,536.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0818 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $20.45 million and approximately $188,536.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00053223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00135923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00153167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,942.37 or 0.99900155 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.80 or 0.00995691 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,184.14 or 0.06499408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.