United Bancshares, Inc. (UBOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

United Bancshares has raised its dividend by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $37.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.02.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

In other United Bancshares news, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $42,551.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,243.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman V. Schnipke sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $42,972.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,623.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,481 shares of company stock worth $111,776. 6.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.