United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ULTHF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. 444,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,082. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.

Get United Lithium alerts:

About United Lithium

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.