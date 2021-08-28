United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ULTHF remained flat at $$0.51 during trading on Friday. 444,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,082. United Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.63.
About United Lithium
