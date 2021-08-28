United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USM opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.