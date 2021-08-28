United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $548,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

