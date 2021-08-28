Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Universal Display accounts for approximately 4.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $17,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,060,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after buying an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.42. The company had a trading volume of 276,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,256. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $161.01 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

