Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.6% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.92.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

