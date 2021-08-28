Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $223.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $224.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

