Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.98, for a total value of $4,904,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00.
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $223.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $224.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Upstart by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
