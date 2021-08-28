Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

URBN opened at $34.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

