US Bancorp DE Acquires 506,555 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,986,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,555 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $258,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,781,000 after buying an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,089,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 52.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 60,411 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,571 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

