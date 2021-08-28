US Bancorp DE Sells 32,634 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $523,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $232.73. 3,749,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,546. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $162.85 and a one year high of $232.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

