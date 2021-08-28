Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,124. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

