Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.11. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,006. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.