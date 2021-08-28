Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.11. Valero Energy posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 170.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Valero Energy by 107.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 221,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 114,620 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 35,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after buying an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,991,006. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.12. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 2.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.