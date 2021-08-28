Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $52.47 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.