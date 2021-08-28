Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after buying an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,457 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,895,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,858,342. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

