Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Decreased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after buying an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after buying an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period.

VUG traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.27. The stock had a trading volume of 614,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $304.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

