Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lessened by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $2.82 on Friday, hitting $304.27. 614,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $304.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

