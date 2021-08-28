Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,963,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Brickley Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 158.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. 425,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

