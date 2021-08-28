Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Position Lowered by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $107.00. 3,059,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.06. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

