Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 159.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,835,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,524 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,137,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,490,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,057,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 517,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 405,779 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $74.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

