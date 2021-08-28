Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $222.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $153.66 and a 52-week high of $247.55.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.