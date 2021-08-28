Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after acquiring an additional 86,078 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the period.

VXUS opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

