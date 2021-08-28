Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,487 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.24. 1,445,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.