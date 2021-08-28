Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Ventas by 474.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

NYSE VTR opened at $55.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.86.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.56.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.