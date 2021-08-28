Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.56.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.86. Ventas has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

