Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.