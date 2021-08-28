Venture Visionary Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,018,000 after buying an additional 1,878,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.52.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.64. 2,041,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

