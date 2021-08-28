Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $17.13 Million Stock Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. The Andersons comprises about 1.4% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $17,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 276,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,969 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

ANDE traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 140,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.