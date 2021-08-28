Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $6.68 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

ABBV stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

