Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $4.51 Million in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18,450.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $135,000.

XOP stock traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.40. 8,264,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,349. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $100.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.94.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

