VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43. VEREIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.