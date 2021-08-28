VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 92,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

