Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Has $22.08 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $48.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,900.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,677.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,808. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

