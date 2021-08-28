Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.85. 905,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,935. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.38 and a 12-month high of $255.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

