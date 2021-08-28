Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Has $78.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $51.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,623.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,890.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.