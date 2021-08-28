VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

VGI Partners Limited (ASX:VGI) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 29th. This is a positive change from VGI Partners’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
About VGI Partners
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for VGI Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGI Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.