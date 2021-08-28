Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

VSCO opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

