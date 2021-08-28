Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.71.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,788. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

