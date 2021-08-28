Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $55,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 15.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SGRY stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

