Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $52.18 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 597,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $52,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Hess by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $69.85 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.35 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

