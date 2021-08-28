Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sirius XM worth $51,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $2,776,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.39.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

