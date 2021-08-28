Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Raised to GBX 2,800

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s previous close.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,721.25 ($35.55).

Get Victrex alerts:

LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,606 ($34.05) on Thursday. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,620.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total transaction of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39).

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.